ForceShield Wins Computex Best Choice Award 2018 in Security

PALO ALTO, Calif., & TAIPEI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2018--ForceShield, the IoT Defender, is the winner of this year’s Computex Best Choice Award in the Security category for GatewayShield, its plug-and-play security appliance that defends industrial networks and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from cyberthreats.

ForceShield’s IoT security solutions create a dynamic protection shield against intrusion and vulnerability to defend the connected devices, networks, and clouds of the IoT, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Operational Technology (OT). ForceShield technology was developed to prevent attacks such as the recent VPNFilter malware, infecting over 500,000 routers around the globe.

GatewayShield enables safe operation in a connected environment, defending IoT and Industrial IoT applications from automated cyberattacks, botnets, and emerging threats, proactively. ForceShield is demonstrating GatewayShield at Computex 2018 at booth #L1132, Hall 1, Nangang Exhibition Center, Taipei, June 5-9. GatewayShield is based on ForceShield’s Dynamic Transformation Technology and stops hackers from predicting system behavior and exploiting known or unknown vulnerability. GatewayShield helps to identify and quarantine infected devices, effectively protect inside and outside network security.

Each year hundreds of new technology products compete for Best Choice Awards and a jury selects winners on the basis of features, innovation, and market potential.“ForceShield is proud to be honored with a Best Choice Award,” said Yu-Min Lin, ForceShield co-founder and CTO. “Our goal is to provide security across the IoT ecosystem that improves system resilience and increases complexity and cost for attackers while limiting exposure and opportunities for attack.”

About ForceShield, the IoT Defender

Established in 2016, ForceShield is the world's first dynamic security provider to the IoT industries. ForceShield’s solutions help manufacturers, system integrators and OEM build protection into IoT devices, OT networks, web and mobile application clouds, and bring secure IoT products quickly and safely to market. ForceShield is the trusted provider of IoT protection to the largest high-end home router vendor, and to national governments. ForceShield's investors include Eight Roads (Fidelity International) and Sumitomo Corporation Equity Asia Limited (SCEA). ForceShield is privately held with offices in Palo Alto, and an R&D center in Asia. For more information, please visit: www.forceshield.com

