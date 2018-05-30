Odor's 3-run double in 9th sends Rangers past Mariners 9-5

Texas Rangers' Rougned Odor hits a three-run double during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, May 29,
SEATTLE (AP) — Rougned Odor broke a ninth-inning tie with a three-run double and the Texas Rangers beat Seattle 9-5 on Tuesday night, ending the Mariners' four-game winning streak.
Ronald Guzman went 4 for 4 with three RBIs and Shin-Soo Choo homered for the Rangers, who tagged American League saves lead Edwin Diaz (0-2) in the ninth.
Odor rifled Diaz's high slider the opposite way into the left-field corner to snap a 5-all tie, scoring Jurickson Profar, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Joey Gallo.
Diaz was pulled after getting just one out and was charged with four earned runs when Chasen Bradford allowed Guzman's run-scoring single.
Texas reliever Chris Martin (1-1) got the win after giving up the tying run in the eighth.
Seattle remained a game behind first-place Houston in the AL West.
