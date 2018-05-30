  1. Home
Associated Press
2018/05/30 14:04
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 48 184 52 66 .359
Brantley Cle 43 178 28 61 .343
Simmons LAA 53 197 32 66 .335
Altuve Hou 56 229 33 76 .332
Segura Sea 51 218 37 72 .330
MMachado Bal 55 215 30 70 .326
JMartinez Bos 52 201 34 65 .323
Castellanos Det 51 204 28 65 .319
MDuffy TB 39 156 10 49 .314
Ramos TB 42 159 16 49 .308
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 18; JMartinez, Boston, 17; Betts, Boston, 17; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 16; MMachado, Baltimore, 16; Gallo, Texas, 15; Judge, New York, 15; KDavis, Oakland, 13; 5 tied at 12.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 45; MMachado, Baltimore, 45; Judge, New York, 40; Lowrie, Oakland, 39; Haniger, Seattle, 39; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 39; KDavis, Oakland, 38; Benintendi, Boston, 38; Betts, Boston, 37; 2 tied at 36.

Pitching

Morton, Houston, 7-0; Severino, New York, 7-1; Porcello, Boston, 7-2; Kluber, Cleveland, 7-2; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; Happ, Toronto, 7-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Tanaka, New York, 6-2; Carrasco, Cleveland, 6-3; McCullers, Houston, 6-3.