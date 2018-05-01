Taiwan could face pincer movement by double typhoon

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan could be caught in a pincer between two typhoons between June 8 and 13, but local forecasters said Wednesday it was still too soon to tell, with predictions different in each country.

With the usual plum rains failing to show, there has been concern that Taiwan might be faced with drought later in the year.

However, according to analysis in Europe, two typhoons might show up near the island, one to the southwest in the direction of Hong Kong and Hainan, and the other one east of Taiwan.

While neither of the tropical storms is expecting to hit the island directly, they might trigger southwestern winds which could bring extensive torrential rain, the Apple Daily reported.

Forecasters in the United States see a typhoon make landfall in China’s Guangdong Province on June 6 before moving up along the coast to Fujian Province, also bringing strong rains to Taiwan.

At present, the Central Weather Bureau is only willing to predict that a front or a low-pressure area will be located near Taiwan between June 6 and 8, causing unstable weather with the possibility of extensive rain, the Apple Daily reported.

However, Taiwanese meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) said Wednesday that even though torrential rain was possible, more patience was needed before reaching any conclusions about the eventuality of one or more typhoons. It was still too early to tell, with many factors at play which could influence the outcome, the Apple Daily quoted Wu as writing on his blog.