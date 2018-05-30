Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|010
|000
|002—3
|7
|0
|Cleveland
|201
|020
|11x—7
|15
|0
Giolito, Bummer (7), B.Rondon (7), Beck (8) and Narvaez; Clevinger, T.Olson (7), Otero (8), Beliveau (9), McAllister (9) and R.Perez. W_Clevinger 4-2. L_Giolito 3-6. HRs_Chicago, Palka (5). Cleveland, Kipnis (3), Ramirez (16), Brantley (9).
___
|Toronto
|000
|100
|200—3
|8
|0
|Boston
|210
|101
|12x—8
|13
|1
Estrada, Loup (4), Biagini (6), Clippard (7), D.Barnes (8) and Maile; Porcello, Kelly (7), Velazquez (9), Kimbrel (9) and Leon. W_Porcello 7-2. L_Estrada 2-6. Sv_Kimbrel (17). HRs_Toronto, Smoak (8). Boston, Leon (2), Bogaerts (8).
___
|Los Angeles
|040
|101
|030—9
|14
|0
|Detroit
|000
|011
|000—2
|10
|1
Tropeano, Ramirez (6), Alvarez (7), J.Anderson (8), Parker (9) and Maldonado; Fulmer, Lewicki (4), Farmer (8), Saupold (9) and McCann. W_Tropeano 3-3. L_Fulmer 2-4. HRs_Los Angeles, Maldonado (3), Kinsler (3), Valbuena 2 (6). Detroit, Jones (4), Candelario (8).
___
|Houston
|010
|220
|000
|0—5
|10
|0
|New York
|110
|010
|002
|1—6
|14
|5
Morton, Sipp (7), J.Smith (7), Rondon (8), Devenski (9), Peacock (10) and Stassi; Sabathia, Holder (6), Dav.Robertson (8), Betances (9), A.Chapman (10) and G.Sanchez. W_A.Chapman 2-0. L_Peacock 1-3. HRs_Houston, Gattis (7). New York, Gardner 2 (4), Judge (15).
___
|Minnesota
|001
|000
|000
|000
|00—1
|7
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|010
|000
|01—2
|9
|0
Gibson, Reed (8), Hildenberger (9), Magill (11), Rogers (14) and Garver, Wilson; D.Duffy, McCarthy (7), Flynn (8), K.Herrera (9), Adam (10), Barlow (11) and Butera. W_Barlow 1-0. L_Rogers 1-2. HRs_Kansas City, Escobar (2).
___
|Tampa Bay
|003
|000
|001—4
|10
|3
|Oakland
|001
|000
|002—3
|5
|1
Snell, Venters (6), Schultz (7), Roe (8), Romo (9) and W.Ramos; Gossett, Pagan (6), Dull (8) and Maxwell. W_Snell 7-3. L_Gossett 0-3. Sv_Romo (1). HRs_Tampa Bay, Cron (12), Ramos (7), Wendle (2), Robertson (6).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Washington
|110
|100
|000—3
|12
|0
|Baltimore
|100
|010
|000—2
|9
|0
Hellickson, J.Miller (6), Solis (7), Kintzler (8), Doolittle (9) and Severino; Bundy, Scott (7), Givens (8), Brach (9) and Sisco. W_Hellickson 2-0. L_Bundy 3-7. Sv_Doolittle (12). HRs_Washington, Reynolds (6), Harper (17). Baltimore, Machado (16).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|021
|320—8
|14
|0
|Pittsburgh
|210
|010
|002—6
|13
|0
Lester, Edwards (7), Cishek (8), Duensing (9), Morrow (9) and Contreras; Kingham, Glasnow (6), E.Santana (7), R.Rodriguez (7), Feliz (8), Vazquez (9) and Diaz. W_Lester 5-2. L_E.Santana 2-1. Sv_Morrow (12). HRs_Chicago, Zobrist (3), Rizzo (8), Schwarber (10). Pittsburgh, Diaz (3), Meadows (4).
___
|St. Louis
|040
|100
|010—6
|10
|1
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|100—1
|3
|1
Wacha, Tuivailala (7), J.Hicks (8) and Pena; Davies, Logan (6), J.Barnes (7), Jennings (8), T.Williams (9) and Pina. W_Wacha 6-1. L_Davies 2-5. HRs_St. Louis, Pena (2), Carpenter (7), Bader (4).
___
|New York
|102
|111
|000—6
|10
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|200
|131—7
|11
|1
Matz, Sewald (4), Blevins (6), Rhame (7), G.Bautista (9) and Mesoraco; A.Sanchez, Wisler (5), Winkler (9) and Flowers. W_Winkler 2-0. L_G.Bautista 0-1. HRs_New York, Gonzalez (6), Cabrera 2 (10). Atlanta, Camargo (3).
___
|San Francisco
|000
|012
|010—
|4
|12
|4
|Colorado
|200
|310
|41x—11
|15
|0
Samardzija, D.Rodriguez (2), W.Smith (5), Gearrin (7), Blach (8) and Posey; Freeland, Dunn (7), B.Shaw (8), Pounders (9) and Iannetta. W_Freeland 5-5. L_Samardzija 1-4. HRs_San Francisco, Posey (3), Longoria 2 (10). Colorado, Dahl (4).
___
|Cincinnati
|100
|001
|000—2
|7
|1
|Arizona
|202
|010
|00x—5
|4
|1
Castillo, D.Hernandez (6), Garrett (8) and Barnhart; Godley, Hirano (7), Bradley (8), Boxberger (9) and Avila. W_Godley 5-4. L_Castillo 4-5. Sv_Boxberger (13). HRs_Cincinnati, Suarez (10). Arizona, Descalso (6).
___
|Miami
|000
|103
|001—5
|10
|2
|San Diego
|300
|002
|04x—9
|10
|0
Straily, Conley (6), Guerrero (8), Garcia (8) and Realmuto; Ross, Stammen (6), Cimber (7), Hand (8), Makita (9), Yates (9) and Lopez. W_Stammen 3-0. L_Straily 2-1. HRs_Miami, Riddle (1). San Diego, Reyes (3).
___
|Philadelphia
|030
|001
|002—6
|12
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|010—1
|9
|0
Arrieta, Neris (8), Hunter (8), E.Ramos (9) and Alfaro; Maeda, Alexander (2), Goeddel (4), Cingrani (5), P.Baez (6), Fields (7), Hudson (8) and A.Barnes. W_Arrieta 5-2. L_Maeda 4-4. HRs_Philadelphia, Williams (5).