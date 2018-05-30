Architect of Taipei's Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall dies, aged 101

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Wang Dahong (王大閎), who designed the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall, was confirmed dead Tuesday at the age of 101, his son Wang Shou-cheng (王守正) told Central News Agency.

Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君), Minister of Culture, paid tribute to the late architect who has been described as a poet for his works on Wednesday with a statement.

Cheng said Wang, as a member of the first generation of Chinese-speaking architects who were influenced by the West, had created works intertwined with eastern and western thinking, fused with modern and rural styles, and combined with reflection and transcendence.

Born in 1917, Wang was one of the earliest Chinese-speaking architects who studied occidental architecture and has received a lot attention over the years.

His son said in the past four to five years, his father had been suffering in the wake of a stroke and had mostly remained in bed. Wang passed away in his sleep on Tuesday evening, at the age of 101, his son said.



Wang Dahong (Right) (Photo courtesy of Central News Agency)

Wang’s most famous public work is the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall, which was completed in 1972. During the design process, Wang was said to have experienced many challenges, partly because then-president Chiang Kai-shek preferred a design of the roof that would reflect a style similar to the palace of the Qin Dynasty, with which Wang disagreed.

Wang convinced Chiang that it would be inappropriate to build a memorial hall in commemoration of Sun, a revolutionist overthrowing the empire, with a design reminiscent of the past dictatorship Sun long fought against.

In the end, Wang designed a roof for the memorial hall with flying eaves, with inspiration he took from a hat that used to be worn by governmental officials, as an implicit symbol of power.

In addition to the memorial hall, Wang also designed the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA). It is reported that the MOFA building, unveiled in 1971, is one of Wang’s most favorite public works.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Photo courtesy of Wikicommons)