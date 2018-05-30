False accusations about immigration fly between opponents

WASHINGTON (AP) — Outrage and false accusations over immigration are flying between President Donald Trump and his Democratic critics as both Republicans and Democrats try to rally their core voters by pointing fingers at one another.

The White House has wrongly blamed Democrats for forcing the Trump administration to separate children from parents. On the other side of the debate, liberal activists and others have tried to highlight the issue by tweeting photos of young people in steel cages that actually were taken in 2014 during the Obama administration.

Another flash point that's not quite correct revolves around reports that the government had "lost" more than 1,000 children.

Immigration is gaining as a hot issue ahead of midterm elections, which will determine whether Republicans continue to control the House and Senate.