Both sides preparing as if US-NKorea summit will happen

In this image made from video, Kim Yong Chol, center, a former military intelligence chief who is now Kim Jong Un's top official on inter-Korean relat
People watch a TV screen showing images of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul R
In this image made from video, Kim Yong Chol, a former military intelligence chief who is now Kim Jong Un's top official on inter-Korean relations, wa
In this image made from video, Kim Yong Chol, right, a former military intelligence chief who is now Kim Jong Un's top official on inter-Korean relati
In this May 28, 2018 photo, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe walks out from his official residence to meet journalists after talking on the phone wi
WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials in the U.S. and in North Korea aren't saying that the Singapore summit is back on for June 12, but both sides are preparing as if it's a go.
The two nations are engaging in their most substantive talks yet about the meeting.
President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday that he has a "great team" working on the summit and confirmed that a top North Korean official is heading to New York for talks with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Teams of U.S. officials have arrived at the Korean demilitarized zone and in Singapore to prepare for the meeting.
The more hopeful tone comes after two weeks of hard-nosed negotiating that included a communications blackout by the North and a public cancellation of the summit by Trump.