Watermelon farmer, single father in race against time with cancer in western Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A watermelon farmer and single father in western Taiwan's Yunlin County has drawn attention from netizens for his fortitude in battling cancer and injuries for his race against time to try to finish one more watermelon harvest before having surgery to ensure his elderly parents and two young daughters have enough money to live on.

On May 25, the Facebook group Kuang Hsien (光線) first posted the story of a watermelon farmer surnamed Lu (呂) who originally ran a seafood business and just when it was starting to take off, he was hit by a drunk driver in a car accident. At the time, his oldest daughter was only one month old, and though he did not lose his life, he suffered an injury that resulted in a giving him a severe limp.

In the next ensuing four years, his wife abandoned him and their four-year-old and eight-year-old daughters. With no time to feel sad or sorry for himself, he set out to start farming watermelons.

Just as he was starting to make a living from the farm, he was diagnosed with third-stage oral cancer and he was told he needed to start treatment immediately. However, worried about the well-being of his 82-year-old father and 79-year-old mother and his two young daughters, Lu decided to start a race with time.

Every morning at 5 a.m. he rises to start working in the fields and he does not stop until 9 p.m. at night. He plans to wait until he completes the latest watermelon harvest before he gets the needed operation to treat his cancer.

Lu says, "I don't have time to fall, much less have time to feel sad and depressed." He adds, "I want to quickly finish selling my watermelons, before I can feal at ease and have the operation."