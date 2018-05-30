  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/30 12:10
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 3 0 1.000
Washington 4 1 .800
Atlanta 2 2 .500
Chicago 2 2 .500
New York 1 2 .333 2
Indiana 0 5 .000 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 4 1 .800
Los Angeles 3 1 .750 ½
Phoenix 2 2 .500
Dallas 2 3 .400 2
Minnesota 2 3 .400 2
Las Vegas 0 3 .000 3

___

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta 76, Minnesota 74

New York 94, Dallas 89

Seattle 81, Washington 77

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Connecticut at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.<