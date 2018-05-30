|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|32
|22
|.593
|—
|Washington
|31
|22
|.585
|½
|Philadelphia
|29
|22
|.569
|1½
|New York
|26
|26
|.500
|5
|Miami
|20
|33
|.377
|11½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|35
|21
|.625
|—
|Chicago
|29
|22
|.569
|3½
|St. Louis
|29
|23
|.558
|4
|Pittsburgh
|28
|26
|.519
|6
|Cincinnati
|19
|36
|.345
|15½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|30
|25
|.545
|—
|Arizona
|27
|26
|.509
|2
|Los Angeles
|25
|28
|.472
|4
|San Francisco
|25
|30
|.455
|5
|San Diego
|22
|33
|.400
|8
|Monday's Games
Washington 6, Baltimore 0
Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 3
Arizona 12, Cincinnati 5
Miami 7, San Diego 2
Colorado 6, San Francisco 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 8, Atlanta 5, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers 5, Philadelphia 4
|Tuesday's Games
Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 6
Washington 3, Baltimore 2
Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 6
St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 1
Colorado 11, San Francisco 4
Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
St. Louis (Reyes 0-0) at Milwaukee (Guerra 3-3), 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Romano 2-6) at Arizona (Corbin 5-1), 3:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-3) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 8-1) at Baltimore (Hess 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Vargas 1-3) at Atlanta (Teheran 4-2), 7:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Holland 2-6) at Colorado (Gray 5-6), 8:40 p.m.
Miami (Urena 0-7) at San Diego (Richard 3-6), 10:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 2-1), 10:10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 7:35 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.