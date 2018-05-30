  1. Home
National League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/30 12:05
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 32 22 .593
Washington 31 22 .585 ½
Philadelphia 29 22 .569
New York 26 26 .500 5
Miami 20 33 .377 11½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 35 21 .625
Chicago 29 22 .569
St. Louis 29 23 .558 4
Pittsburgh 28 26 .519 6
Cincinnati 19 36 .345 15½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 30 25 .545
Arizona 27 26 .509 2
Los Angeles 25 28 .472 4
San Francisco 25 30 .455 5
San Diego 22 33 .400 8

___

Monday's Games

Washington 6, Baltimore 0

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 3

Arizona 12, Cincinnati 5

Miami 7, San Diego 2

Colorado 6, San Francisco 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 8, Atlanta 5, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 5, Philadelphia 4

Tuesday's Games

Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 6

Washington 3, Baltimore 2

Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 6

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 1

Colorado 11, San Francisco 4

Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis (Reyes 0-0) at Milwaukee (Guerra 3-3), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Romano 2-6) at Arizona (Corbin 5-1), 3:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-3) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 8-1) at Baltimore (Hess 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 1-3) at Atlanta (Teheran 4-2), 7:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Holland 2-6) at Colorado (Gray 5-6), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Urena 0-7) at San Diego (Richard 3-6), 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 2-1), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.