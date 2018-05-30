Tuesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Chicago 010 000 002—3 7 0 Cleveland 201 020 11x—7 15 0

Giolito, Bummer (7), B.Rondon (7), Beck (8) and Narvaez; Clevinger, Olson (7), Otero (8), Beliveau (9), McAllister (9) and R.Perez. W_Clevinger 4-2. L_Giolito 3-6. HRs_Chicago, Palka (5). Cleveland, Kipnis (3), Ramirez (16), Brantley (9).

___

Toronto 000 100 200—3 8 0 Boston 210 101 12x—8 13 1

Estrada, Loup (4), Biagini (6), Clippard (7), D.Barnes (8) and Maile; Porcello, Kelly (7), Velazquez (9), Kimbrel (9) and Leon. W_Porcello 7-2. L_Estrada 2-6. Sv_Kimbrel (17). HRs_Toronto, Smoak (8). Boston, Leon (2), Bogaerts (8).

___

Los Angeles 040 101 030—9 14 0 Detroit 000 011 000—2 10 1

Tropeano, Ramirez (6), Alvarez (7), J.Anderson (8), Parker (9) and Maldonado; Fulmer, Lewicki (4), Farmer (8), Saupold (9) and McCann. W_Tropeano 3-3. L_Fulmer 2-4. HRs_Los Angeles, Maldonado (3), Kinsler (3), Valbuena 2 (6). Detroit, Jones (4), Candelario (8).

___

Houston 010 220 000 0—5 10 0 New York 110 010 002 1—6 14 5

(10 innings)

Morton, Sipp (7), Smith (7), Rondon (8), Devenski (9), Peacock (10) and Stassi; Sabathia, Holder (6), Robertson (8), Betances (9), Chapman (10) and G.Sanchez. W_Chapman 2-0. L_Peacock 1-3. HRs_Houston, Gattis (7). New York, Gardner 2 (4), Judge (15).

___

INTERLEAGUE Washington 110 100 000—3 12 0 Baltimore 100 010 000—2 9 0

Hellickson, Miller (6), Solis (7), Kintzler (8), Doolittle (9) and Severino; Bundy, Scott (7), Givens (8), Brach (9) and Sisco. W_Hellickson 2-0. L_Bundy 3-7. Sv_Doolittle (12). HRs_Washington, Reynolds (6), Harper (17). Baltimore, Machado (16).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Chicago 000 021 320—8 14 0 Pittsburgh 210 010 002—6 13 0

Lester, Edwards (7), Cishek (8), Duensing (9), Morrow (9) and Contreras; Kingham, Glasnow (6), E.Santana (7), Rodriguez (7), Feliz (8), Vazquez (9) and Diaz. W_Lester 5-2. L_E.Santana 2-1. Sv_Morrow (12). HRs_Chicago, Zobrist (3), Rizzo (8), Schwarber (10). Pittsburgh, Diaz (3), Meadows (4).

___

St. Louis 040 100 010—6 10 1 Milwaukee 000 000 100—1 3 1

Wacha, Tuivailala (7), J.Hicks (8) and Pena; Davies, Logan (6), J.Barnes (7), Jennings (8), Williams (9) and Pina. W_Wacha 6-1. L_Davies 2-5. HRs_St. Louis, Pena (2), Carpenter (7), Bader (4).

___

New York 102 111 000—6 10 0 Atlanta 000 200 131—7 11 1

Matz, Sewald (4), Blevins (6), Rhame (7), G.Bautista (9) and Mesoraco; A.Sanchez, Wisler (5), Winkler (9) and Flowers. W_Winkler 2-0. L_G.Bautista 0-1. HRs_New York, Gonzalez (6), Cabrera 2 (10). Atlanta, Camargo (3).