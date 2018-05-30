  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/05/30 10:51
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 48 184 52 66 .359
Brantley Cle 43 178 28 61 .343
Simmons LAA 53 197 32 66 .335
Altuve Hou 55 225 32 74 .329
MMachado Bal 55 215 30 70 .326
Segura Sea 50 213 36 69 .324
JMartinez Bos 52 201 34 65 .323
Castellanos Det 51 204 28 65 .319
Ramos TB 41 155 15 48 .310
Jay KC 52 210 23 64 .305
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 18; JMartinez, Boston, 17; Betts, Boston, 17; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 16; MMachado, Baltimore, 16; Gallo, Texas, 15; Judge, New York, 14; KDavis, Oakland, 13; 4 tied at 12.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 45; MMachado, Baltimore, 45; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 39; Judge, New York, 39; KDavis, Oakland, 38; Lowrie, Oakland, 38; Benintendi, Boston, 38; Haniger, Seattle, 37; Betts, Boston, 37; 2 tied at 36.

Pitching

Morton, Houston, 7-0; Severino, New York, 7-1; Porcello, Boston, 7-2; Kluber, Cleveland, 7-2; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; Happ, Toronto, 7-3; Tanaka, New York, 6-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 6-3; Carrasco, Cleveland, 6-3; McCullers, Houston, 6-3.