Video shows mentally disabled man slap child and mother retaliate on Taipei MRT

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A video has quickly gone viral showing a man with a mental disability slap a child on the head and the child's mother retaliating by slapping the man on the head as well.

At 6 p.m. last night (May 29) a video was posted on Facebook which showed a mother with a double stroller with twin boys seated inside, and another woman next to her also with a stroller. Suddenly, a man in a blue shirt whacks the twin boy nearest him in the back of the head three times in a row, and the toddler starts to cry.

The mother immediately shouted at the man "What are you doing? Are you sick?" She then slaps him on the forehead and says "Why did you hit him?" After not receiving a response or reaction from the man, She slaps him in the forehead a second time and again questions why he hit her son.

The man only gives a confused, blank stare in response, seeming to indicate that he may have some sort of mental disability.

In the original post, the person writes:

"F***! Ran into this kind of person on the MRT. A person with a mental condition struck my child. I can't take it. Right now the police are dealing with it. I'm furious."

Netizens were disturbed by the video:

"This is outrageously absurd."

"You really need to be careful when you go out."

"There are many mentally ill people on the MRT."

"He's sick! Sue him to the end."

"When you're riding on the MRT, you really need to pay attention to the person next to you! It's really scary now!"

"And then they have to say that he has a mental illness so it's not intentional?"