|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|38
|17
|.691
|—
|New York
|33
|17
|.660
|2½
|Tampa Bay
|26
|26
|.500
|10½
|Toronto
|25
|30
|.455
|13
|Baltimore
|17
|38
|.309
|21
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|28
|25
|.528
|—
|Minnesota
|22
|27
|.449
|4
|Detroit
|24
|30
|.444
|4½
|Kansas City
|18
|36
|.333
|10½
|Chicago
|16
|36
|.308
|11½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|35
|20
|.636
|—
|Seattle
|33
|20
|.623
|1
|Los Angeles
|30
|25
|.545
|5
|Oakland
|28
|26
|.519
|6½
|Texas
|22
|34
|.393
|13½
___
|Monday's Games
Boston 8, Toronto 3
Houston 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
Washington 6, Baltimore 0
Detroit 9, L.A. Angels 3
Tampa Bay 1, Oakland 0, 13 innings
Cleveland 9, Chicago White Sox 6
Seattle 2, Texas 1
Minnesota 8, Kansas City 5
|Tuesday's Games
Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 3
Washington 3, Baltimore 2
Boston 8, Toronto 3
L.A. Angels 9, Detroit 2
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Toronto (Gaviglio 2-0) at Boston (Rodriguez 5-1), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 1-3) at Cleveland (Kluber 7-2), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Keuchel 3-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 7-1), 6:35 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 8-1) at Baltimore (Hess 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-1) at Detroit (Fiers 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Romero 2-1) at Kansas City (Keller 1-1), 8:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 0-0) at Oakland (Manaea 5-5), 10:05 p.m.
Texas (Moore 1-5) at Seattle (Paxton 4-1), 10:10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 3:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.