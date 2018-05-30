  1. Home
Tuesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/30 10:24
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Chicago 010 000 002—3 7 0
Cleveland 201 020 11x—7 15 0

Giolito, Bummer (7), B.Rondon (7), Beck (8) and Narvaez; Clevinger, Olson (7), Otero (8), Beliveau (9), McAllister (9) and Perez. W_Clevinger 4-2. L_Giolito 3-6. HRs_Chicago, Palka (5). Cleveland, Kipnis (3), Ramirez (16), Brantley (9).

___

Toronto 000 100 200—3 7 0
Boston 210 101 12x—8 13 2

Estrada, Loup (4), Biagini (6), Clippard (7), Barnes (8) and Maile; Porcello, Kelly (7), Velazquez (9), Kimbrel (9) and Leon. W_Porcello 7-2. L_Estrada 2-6. Sv_Kimbrel (17). HRs_Toronto, Smoak (7). Boston, Leon (1), Bogaerts (7).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Chicago 000 021 320—8 14 0
Pittsburgh 210 010 002—6 13 0

Lester, Edwards (7), Cishek (8), Duensing (9), Morrow (9) and Contreras; Kingham, Glasnow (6), Santana (7), Rodriguez (7), Feliz (8), Vazquez (9) and Diaz. W_Lester 5-2. L_Santana 2-1. Sv_Morrow (12). HRs_Chicago, Zobrist (3), Rizzo (8), Schwarber (10). Pittsburgh, Diaz (3), Meadows (4).