American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/30 10:30
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 38 17 .691
New York 33 17 .660
Tampa Bay 26 26 .500 10½
Toronto 25 30 .455 13
Baltimore 17 38 .309 21
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 28 25 .528
Detroit 24 29 .453 4
Minnesota 22 27 .449 4
Kansas City 18 36 .333 10½
Chicago 16 36 .308 11½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 35 20 .636
Seattle 33 20 .623 1
Los Angeles 29 25 .537
Oakland 28 26 .519
Texas 22 34 .393 13½

___

Monday's Games

Boston 8, Toronto 3

Houston 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Washington 6, Baltimore 0

Detroit 9, L.A. Angels 3

Tampa Bay 1, Oakland 0, 13 innings

Cleveland 9, Chicago White Sox 6

Seattle 2, Texas 1

Minnesota 8, Kansas City 5

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Washington 3, Baltimore 2

Boston 8, Toronto 3

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto (Gaviglio 2-0) at Boston (Rodriguez 5-1), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 1-3) at Cleveland (Kluber 7-2), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Keuchel 3-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 7-1), 6:35 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 8-1) at Baltimore (Hess 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-1) at Detroit (Fiers 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Romero 2-1) at Kansas City (Keller 1-1), 8:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 0-0) at Oakland (Manaea 5-5), 10:05 p.m.

Texas (Moore 1-5) at Seattle (Paxton 4-1), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 3:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.