Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|010
|000
|002—3
|7
|0
|Cleveland
|201
|020
|11x—7
|15
|0
Giolito, Bummer (7), B.Rondon (7), Beck (8) and Narvaez; Clevinger, Olson (7), Otero (8), Beliveau (9), McAllister (9) and R.Perez. W_Clevinger 4-2. L_Giolito 3-6. HRs_Chicago, Palka (5). Cleveland, Kipnis (3), Ramirez (16), Brantley (9).
___
|Toronto
|000
|100
|200—3
|7
|0
|Boston
|210
|101
|12x—8
|13
|2
Estrada, Loup (4), Biagini (6), Clippard (7), D.Barnes (8) and Maile; Porcello, Kelly (7), Velazquez (9), Kimbrel (9) and Leon. W_Porcello 7-2. L_Estrada 2-6. Sv_Kimbrel (17). HRs_Toronto, Smoak (8). Boston, Leon (2), Bogaerts (8).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|021
|320—8
|14
|0
|Pittsburgh
|210
|010
|002—6
|13
|0
Lester, Edwards (7), Cishek (8), Duensing (9), Morrow (9) and Contreras; Kingham, Glasnow (6), E.Santana (7), Rodriguez (7), Feliz (8), Vazquez (9) and Diaz. W_Lester 5-2. L_E.Santana 2-1. Sv_Morrow (12). HRs_Chicago, Zobrist (3), Rizzo (8), Schwarber (10). Pittsburgh, Diaz (3), Meadows (4).
___
|St. Louis
|040
|100
|010—6
|10
|1
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|100—1
|3
|1
Wacha, Tuivailala (7), Hicks (8) and Pena; Davies, Logan (6), J.Barnes (7), Jennings (8), Williams (9) and Pina. W_Wacha 6-1. L_Davies 2-5. HRs_St. Louis, Pena (2), Carpenter (7), Bader (4).