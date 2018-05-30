  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/30 09:18
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 4 0 1.000
Connecticut 3 0 1.000 ½
Atlanta 2 2 .500 2
Chicago 2 2 .500 2
New York 1 2 .333
Indiana 0 5 .000
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 3 1 .750
Seattle 3 1 .750
Phoenix 2 2 .500 1
Dallas 2 3 .400
Minnesota 2 3 .400
Las Vegas 0 3 .000

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta 76, Minnesota 74

New York 95, Dallas 89

Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.<