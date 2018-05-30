  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/05/30 09:33
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 48 184 52 66 .359
Brantley Cle 43 178 28 61 .343
Simmons LAA 52 193 31 65 .337
Altuve Hou 55 225 32 74 .329
Segura Sea 50 213 36 69 .324
MMachado Bal 54 211 29 68 .322
Castellanos Det 50 199 28 64 .322
JMartinez Bos 51 197 34 63 .320
Ramos TB 41 155 15 48 .310
Jay KC 52 210 23 64 .305
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 18; JMartinez, Boston, 17; Betts, Boston, 17; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 16; Gallo, Texas, 15; MMachado, Baltimore, 15; Judge, New York, 14; KDavis, Oakland, 13; 4 tied at 12.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 44; MMachado, Baltimore, 44; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 39; Judge, New York, 39; KDavis, Oakland, 38; Lowrie, Oakland, 38; Haniger, Seattle, 37; Betts, Boston, 37; Benintendi, Boston, 37; 2 tied at 36.

Pitching

Morton, Houston, 7-0; Severino, New York, 7-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 7-2; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; Happ, Toronto, 7-3; Porcello, Boston, 6-2; Tanaka, New York, 6-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 6-3; Carrasco, Cleveland, 6-3; McCullers, Houston, 6-3.