Ahead of Ross visit, US group calls on China to open markets

BEIJING (AP) — An American business group has appealed to China to allow more access to its state-dominated economy ahead of a visit by U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross for trade talks.

The American Chamber of Commerce in China said Wednesday that foreign companies welcome Chinese leaders' promises to ease restrictions but said they have yet to follow through on earlier pledges. Such concerns have gained added prominence amid American pressure on Beijing to narrow its multibillion-dollar trade surplus with the United States.

The chamber urged Beijing to ease limits on foreign ownership and activity in fields including finance, aerospace, retailing and technology.

Ross is due in Beijing on Saturday for talks on U.S. complaints about China's technology policy, the trade surplus and other issues.