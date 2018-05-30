  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/30 09:12
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 4 0 1.000
Connecticut 3 0 1.000 ½
Atlanta 2 2 .500 2
Chicago 2 2 .500 2
New York 0 2 .000 3
Indiana 0 5 .000
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 3 1 .750
Seattle 3 1 .750
Dallas 2 2 .500 1
Phoenix 2 2 .500 1
Minnesota 2 3 .400
Las Vegas 0 3 .000

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta 76, Minnesota 74

Dallas at New York, 7 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.<