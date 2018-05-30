Vegas jury deliberating in David Copperfield negligence case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada jury has begun deliberating in a civil lawsuit by a British tourist who blames David Copperfield for injuries he received taking part in a vanishing act in Las Vegas in 2013.

Closing arguments ended Tuesday in the case by Gavin Cox and his wife alleging negligence by Copperfield, the MGM Grand hotel and several business entities.

Cox testified he suffered brain and body injuries in a fall while stagehands urged him and others to run during an illusion that appeared to make up to 13 people disappear onstage and reappear in the theater.

Copperfield testified he never knew of anyone getting hurt during nearly 20 years performing the trick on tour and in Las Vegas.

Cox's lawyers brought in three women who testified they were injured.