In 'Solo' stumble, a crossroads for Disney's 'Star Wars'

NEW YORK (AP) — The reaches of the galaxy far, far away might not be quite as vast as previously thought.

In a box-office blip that echoed through the multiplexes, "Solo: A Star Wars Story" didn't fare well over the Memorial Day weekend, amassing an estimated $103 million in ticket sales from Thursday night to Monday. Most movies dream of such openings, but the standard for "Star Wars" is different, as is the bottom line.

"Solo" cost more than $250 million to make, and it was expected to debut with around $150 million. For the first time, the "Star Wars" juggernaut was humbled at the box office. The opening marked the worst debut in the franchise's history. Disney's stock slid 2.6 percent in trading Tuesday.