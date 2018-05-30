Experts: Probable crimes against humanity in Venezuela

WASHINGTON (AP) — An international panel says Venezuelan officials in President Nicolas Maduro's government have committed crimes against humanity.

Three experts authorized by the Organization of American States on Tuesday recommended their findings be sent to the International Criminal Court for possible prosecution.

The panel alleges security forces or pro-government armed civilian groups committed 131 alleged murders during protests in 2014 and 2017.

It says that since 2015 more than 8,000 people were illegally executed and 12,000 were arbitrarily jailed since 2013's presidential elections.

The expert panel says it made the findings after holding hearings with testimony from 26 witnesses.

The experts say they also collected evidence from victims, relatives of victims, dozens of non-governmental and international organizations.

Venezuela's embassy did not immediately respond to a requested a comment by The Associated Press.