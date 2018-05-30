Port Houston is Port Operator of the Year in Lloyd’s List Americas Awards

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 29, 2018--Port Houston was named Port Operator of the Year during Lloyd’s List 2018 Americas Awards.

The Port Operator of the Year Award recognizes the operator that has maintained the highest standards of operational efficiency and customer service throughout the year. Criteria include exceptional innovation, improved efficiency, profitability or successful investment in port operations.

“Operational excellence and our deep commitment to the customer has been recognized again but the proof and true recognition is in the numbers,” Executive Director Roger Guenther said. “Our customers continue choosing Port Houston and the all-water services calling our facilities above all other options as the best gateway to import and export their cargo.”

Finalists for the awards were chosen by a panel of industry executives. The judges commented that this year’s submissions made the decision-making process extremely difficult because there were so many qualified entrants, “reflecting the dynamic nature of the industry at this time and a quest for excellence in shipping.”

Due to continued ongoing growth, Port Houston has been expanding and adding state-of-the-art infrastructure in recent years.

Port Houston’s loaded container imports for 2017 increased by 22 percent, positioning the port as the number one import port in the country in terms of growth. Loaded container exports grew by 5 percent, helping lead to a 13 percent year-over-year growth rate for container throughput.

Much of the import growth can be attributed to the strengthening East Asia market. Inbound transpacific twenty-foot-equivalent unit (TEU) volumes to Port Houston increased by 32% in 2017. East Asian imports represents 41% of total inbound loaded TEUs.

Houston’s phenomenal import growth over the last several years has shifted the balance to imports at Port Houston. Projections are that import growth will continue, creating a strong surplus of equipment to meet new demand from Houston’s growing plastics exports.

Also in 2017, Port Houston completed dredging projects at both Barbours Cut and Bayport allowing the port to service larger, deeper draft vessels.

Port Houston’s 10-year development plan includes an investment of nearly $1.2 billion for more ship-to-shore cranes, rubber tired gantry cranes, container yard space expansion and technology.

The port has a $275 million capital improvement plan for 2018, with most of the funds being used for improvements and expansion at the Bayport and Barbours Cut Container Terminals. Some of these projects include increasing container yard capacity, wharf expansions and additional super post-Panamax ship-to-shore cranes. Three new neo-Panamax ship-to-shore cranes capable of working the next generation of larger container vessels are being delivered this summer, bringing our STS crane fleet to 26.

Earlier this month, Asia Cargo News named Port Houston the Best Seaport in North America, after tallying results from thousands of shippers and industry experts around the globe.

