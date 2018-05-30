Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High Quality Jobs

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 29, 2018--Activision Blizzard (Nasdaq: ATVI) today announced a new in-game program to support the Call of Duty Endowment’s multinational effort to help unemployed veterans in the US and UK find high-quality careers. The Call of Duty®: WWII — Call of Duty™ Endowment Fear Not Personalization Pack (PS4/Xbox One/PC), developed by Sledgehammer Games in partnership with artist Jason Heuser, includes a special Call of Duty Endowment in-game weapon charm, Monty division uniform, Viper weapon camo, two specialty calling cards, and two emblems.

Concept artist Jason Heuser, known for his political satire and video game art, was commissioned to create the original creative behind the Fear Not Personalization Pack and Premium Theme. The original image features FDR, Field Marshal Montgomery, and a few Easter Eggs—all celebrating the US-UK World War II partnership and the Call of Duty Endowment’s recent expansion to the United Kingdom to support British veterans finding meaningful employment.

The new Fear Not pack retails for $4.99 in the in-game store and the Sony, Microsoft, and Steam online stores. Exclusive to PlayStation®, a premium animated theme will also be available for $3.99. Additionally, PlayStation gamers can purchase a bundled Fear Not Personalization Pack along with the previously released Bravery Personalization Pack and the animated Theme for Call of Duty: WWII, at a discounted retail cost of $9.99. All Activision proceeds received from sales of these digital items will go toward Endowment programs dedicated to finding veterans high quality work.

“The continued support from Sledgehammer Games, PlayStation, and Xbox for Call of Duty® in-game items this year is vital to our mission of helping veterans beat unemployment and underemployment as they transition back into civilian life. Via these programs, we have raised more than $3.8 million toward helping veterans into meaningful careers,” said Dan Goldenberg, Executive Director of the Call of Duty Endowment. “We want to thank Call of Duty gamers and our partners for their continued support, without which we could not be have helped more than 6,000 vets.”

“At Sledgehammer Games, we value our opportunity to support the Call of Duty Endowment, knowing that all the money Activision receives from the content we produce goes to placing veterans in high quality jobs,” said Aaron Halon, Studio Head at Sledgehammer Games. “The chance to work with Jason Heuser on such a special project with the Endowment to create the Fear Not Personalization Pack was incredible. It reflects iconic personalities in a brilliant recreation, and for a great cause. We can’t wait for fans to get their hands on it.”

The Call of Duty Endowment is a non-profit foundation started in 2009 by Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick. With a mission to identify and fund the best and most effective employment-focused veteran-serving organizations, the Endowment was initially established in the US to identify and fund best-in-class organizations to place 25,000 veterans in jobs by the end of 2018. That goal was met two years early, and has subsequently and ambitiously been revised to placing 50,000 veterans into high-quality jobs by 2019.

The Call of Duty Endowment is a non-profit organization founded by Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard. The Endowment seeks to help veterans find high-quality careers by supporting groups that prepare them for the job market and by raising awareness of the value vets bring to the workplace. For more information about the Call of Duty Endowment, please visit www.callofdutyendowment.org.

