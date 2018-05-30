Mexican reporter killed in northern border state

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in the northern Mexican border state of Tamaulipas say a journalist with the national newspaper Excelsior has been killed.

The state prosecutor's office says the body of Hector Gonzalez Antonio was found Tuesday morning in the state capital of Ciudad Victoria. Authorities say he was beaten to death.

More than 30 journalists have been killed in Mexico in the past 5 ½ years.

On May 15, gunmen killed radio news host Juan Carlos Huerta in Tabasco state.

On May 24, Alicia Diaz Gonzalez, a business reporter with El Financiero, was found beaten to death in her home in Monterrey in what authorities suspected was a domestic killing.