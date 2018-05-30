The Latest: UMass responds to enrollment questions

BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on a study looking at admissions standards at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

A University of Massachusetts spokesman is responding to a new report suggesting that gaining admission to the UMass flagship campus in Amherst is more difficult for Massachusetts residents than it is for those who live outside the state.

Ed Blaguszewski said Tuesday increasing out-of-state enrollment is one way UMass-Amherst makes up for cuts in state funding. Nonresidents pay higher tuition to attend the school than students from Massachusetts.

The Boston-based Pioneer Institute says the study released Tuesday challenges the widely accepted notion that out-of-state applicants are held to more rigorous academic standards than their Massachusetts counterparts.

Researchers found that, on average, out-of-state undergraduates admitted to UMass-Amherst from 2011 to 2016 had lower high school GPAs and lower SAT scores than in-state students.

