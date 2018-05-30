Attorney general: Veterans' charity was scam, raffle a fake

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a New York charity that claimed to be raising money for disabled veterans sold tickets for a raffle that never happened.

New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood said Tuesday that the founder of the Wounded Warriors Foundation of Orange County has agreed to pay restitution and $250 in civil penalties. The organization must either dissolve or properly register as a charity.

The group sold $4,200 worth of raffle tickets and said the winner would receive a new car. But investigators say the raffle didn't happen and none of the proceeds went to veterans.

Messages left with the organization weren't immediately returned Tuesday. On its website the group says it didn't sell enough tickets to hold the raffle.

The organization is not affiliated with the Wounded Warrior Project.