Signet Jewelers Confirmed for 5 Consecutive Years as Conflict-Free

HAMILTON, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 29, 2018--Signet Jewelers Limited (“Signet”) (NYSE:SIG), the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, recently submitted its fifth consecutive Conflict Minerals Report to the SEC in accordance with Section 1502 of the Dodd-Frank Act.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180529006247/en/

Signet is 1 of only 4 companies to audit and report on conflict-free gold in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Signet was one of only four companies to have its gold conflict-free filing with the SEC independently audited in line with the Section 1502 requirements in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. Now Signet has extended its “conflict-free” reporting under Section 1502 for a fifth consecutive year.

“We know that our customers care about the responsible sourcing of their jewelry,” said Signet Chief Executive Officer Virginia C. Drosos. “That is why we are committed to continuing our longstanding efforts to advance responsible sourcing throughout the global jewelry industry supply chain.”

Coupled with Signet’s efforts to source responsible and conflict-free gold, we also aim to lead the continuous improvement in the integrity of the global jewelry supply chain. To this end, over the last five years, our accomplishments include:

For additional information on Signet Jewelers’ Responsible Sourcing efforts, please see our 2017 Corporate Social Responsibility Report: https://www.signetjewelers.com/corporate-responsibility/CSR-Report-2017

About Signet Jewelers:

Signet Jewelers Limited is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. Signet operates over 3,500 stores primarily under the name brands of Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples, Piercing Pagoda, and JamesAllen.com. Further information on Signet is available at www.signetjewelers.com. See also www.kay.com, www.zales.com, www.jared.com, www.hsamuel.co.uk, www.ernestjones.co.uk, www.peoplesjewellers.com, www.pagoda.com, and www.jamesallen.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180529006247/en/

CONTACT: Signet Jewelers

David Bouffard, +1-330-668-5369

VP Corporate Affairs

David.Bouffard@signetjewelers.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES BERMUDA NORTH AMERICA CARIBBEAN OHIO

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: WOMEN OTHER CONSUMER LUXURY SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT TRANSPORT LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT NATURAL RESOURCES MINING/MINERALS RETAIL FASHION OTHER RETAIL CONSUMER MEN

SOURCE: Signet Jewelers Limited

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/29/2018 04:29 PM/DISC: 05/29/2018 04:29 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180529006247/en