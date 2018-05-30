Woman fired after aiding sexual harassment probe sues state

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A woman who was fired from her longtime job with a New York state agency has filed a lawsuit accusing the department's leaders of covering up sexual harassment allegations against the state's former forensics director.

Gina Bianchi's federal lawsuit names Department of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Michael Green and two other agency leaders as defendants.

Bianchi claims she was fired as a DCJS attorney after 24 years because she cooperated with the state inspector general's investigation into harassment allegations against Brian Gestring, then head of forensics for DCJS.

Gestring was fired in March, but DCJS officials say it was for an inappropriate remark during a meeting and not for the ongoing investigation.

A DCJS spokeswoman says the agency won't comment on litigation.

The suit was first reported by the Albany Times Union.