The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending May 27, 2018:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Game Night (2018)

2. Black Panther (2018)

3. Red Sparrow

4. Annihilation

5. Death Wish (2018)

6. Lady Bird

7. Deadpool

8. The Greatest Showman

9. The 15:17 to Paris

10.Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. Lady Bird

2. Lost in London

3. The Disaster Artist

4. Darkest Hour

5. The Captive

6. In Darkness

7. The 12th Man

8. The Escort

9. Phantom Thread

10.Napoleon Dynamite

__

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.