Founding Partner Vincent R. Cappucci Participates in Fordham Law School 111th Diploma Ceremony Conferring Honorary Degree on Sherrilyn Ifill, President of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 29, 2018--On Tuesday, May 22, 2018, Founding Partner Vincent R. Cappucci presented Sherrilyn Ifill, President and Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc., with an honorary degree, honoris causa, at Fordham Law School’s 111th Law School Diploma Ceremony. The University conferred the degree on Ms. Ifill, commending her as one of our country’s leading voices on civil rights, having increased the visibility and engagement of the NAACP in cutting-edge and urgent issues, including policing reform, voter suppression and housing discrimination. Mr. Cappucci, who serves on the Fordham University Board of Trustees, congratulated the University for celebrating the achievements of Ms. Ifill and the continued recognition of Fordham Law School as one of the nation’s premier legal academic institutions. Mr. Cappucci is a graduate of Fordham Law School and has been actively involved in the advancement of the law school.

