BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2018/05/30 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Tue:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
May 307.30 308.00 305.60 306.00 Down .70
Jun 306.65 308.40 301.95 305.20 Down 1.50
Jul 308.10 311.35 303.00 306.25 Down 1.50
Aug 309.35 312.00 304.50 307.35 Down 1.50
Sep 310.25 313.35 305.15 308.35 Down 1.55
Oct 311.20 311.20 309.35 309.35 Down 1.55
Nov 312.30 312.40 310.20 310.20 Down 1.55
Dec 312.75 315.85 309.05 310.90 Down 1.55
Jan 313.00 313.00 311.85 311.85 Down 1.55
Feb 313.30 313.30 312.55 312.55 Down 1.60
Mar 314.85 317.35 310.00 313.10 Down 1.60
Apr 313.85 Down 1.60
May 317.10 319.00 312.45 314.35 Down 1.60
Jun 315.00 Down 1.60
Jul 315.25 316.75 315.25 315.50 Down 1.60
Aug 316.30 Down 1.60
Sep 316.65 Down 1.60
Oct 317.25 Down 1.70
Nov 317.60 Down 1.65
Dec 317.85 Down 1.55
Jan 318.10 Down 1.55
Feb 318.30 Down 1.55
Mar 318.75 Down 1.60
Apr 318.85 Down 1.60
May 319.20 Down 1.60
Jul 319.30 Down 1.60
Sep 319.35 Down 1.60
Dec 318.90 Down 1.55
Mar 318.95 Down 1.55
May 319.00 Down 1.55
Jul 319.05 Down 1.55
Sep 319.10 Down 1.55
Dec 319.15 Down 1.55
Mar 319.20 Down 1.55
May 319.25 Down 1.55
Jul 319.30 Down 1.55
Sep 319.35 Down 1.55
Dec 319.40 Down 1.55
Mar 319.45 Down 1.55