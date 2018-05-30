New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Tue:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|May
|307.30
|308.00
|305.60
|306.00
|Down .70
|Jun
|306.65
|308.40
|301.95
|305.20 Down 1.50
|Jul
|308.10
|311.35
|303.00
|306.25 Down 1.50
|Aug
|309.35
|312.00
|304.50
|307.35 Down 1.50
|Sep
|310.25
|313.35
|305.15
|308.35 Down 1.55
|Oct
|311.20
|311.20
|309.35
|309.35 Down 1.55
|Nov
|312.30
|312.40
|310.20
|310.20 Down 1.55
|Dec
|312.75
|315.85
|309.05
|310.90 Down 1.55
|Jan
|313.00
|313.00
|311.85
|311.85 Down 1.55
|Feb
|313.30
|313.30
|312.55
|312.55 Down 1.60
|Mar
|314.85
|317.35
|310.00
|313.10 Down 1.60
|Apr
|313.85 Down 1.60
|May
|317.10
|319.00
|312.45
|314.35 Down 1.60
|Jun
|315.00 Down 1.60
|Jul
|315.25
|316.75
|315.25
|315.50 Down 1.60
|Aug
|316.30 Down 1.60
|Sep
|316.65 Down 1.60
|Oct
|317.25 Down 1.70
|Nov
|317.60 Down 1.65
|Dec
|317.85 Down 1.55
|Jan
|318.10 Down 1.55
|Feb
|318.30 Down 1.55
|Mar
|318.75 Down 1.60
|Apr
|318.85 Down 1.60
|May
|319.20 Down 1.60
|Jul
|319.30 Down 1.60
|Sep
|319.35 Down 1.60
|Dec
|318.90 Down 1.55
|Mar
|318.95 Down 1.55
|May
|319.00 Down 1.55
|Jul
|319.05 Down 1.55
|Sep
|319.10 Down 1.55
|Dec
|319.15 Down 1.55
|Mar
|319.20 Down 1.55
|May
|319.25 Down 1.55
|Jul
|319.30 Down 1.55
|Sep
|319.35 Down 1.55
|Dec
|319.40 Down 1.55
|Mar
|319.45 Down 1.55