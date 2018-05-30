BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Jul 2553 Down 54 Jul 2545 2589 2488 2497 Down 59 Sep 2599 2638 2544 2553 Down 54 Dec 2621 2656 2569 2577 Down 52 Mar 2612 2645 2564 2573 Down 52 May 2604 2634 2560 2567 Down 51 Jul 2604 2623 2568 2568 Down 49 Sep 2610 2624 2572 2572 Down 47 Dec 2629 2633 2576 2576 Down 45 Mar 2597 2599 2577 2582 Down 40