BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jul
|2553
|Down
|54
|Jul
|2545
|2589
|2488
|2497
|Down
|59
|Sep
|2599
|2638
|2544
|2553
|Down
|54
|Dec
|2621
|2656
|2569
|2577
|Down
|52
|Mar
|2612
|2645
|2564
|2573
|Down
|52
|May
|2604
|2634
|2560
|2567
|Down
|51
|Jul
|2604
|2623
|2568
|2568
|Down
|49
|Sep
|2610
|2624
|2572
|2572
|Down
|47
|Dec
|2629
|2633
|2576
|2576
|Down
|45
|Mar
|2597
|2599
|2577
|2582
|Down
|40