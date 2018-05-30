  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2018/05/30 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 122.40 Down .25
Jul 119.80 120.50 119.35 120.25 Down .15
Sep 122.20 122.70 121.65 122.40 Down .25
Dec 125.45 126.25 125.20 125.95 Down .25
Mar 129.15 129.70 128.65 129.35 Down .30
May 131.15 131.90 130.95 131.60 Down .25
Jul 133.15 133.85 132.90 133.55 Down .25
Sep 134.70 135.70 134.70 135.35 Down .25
Dec 137.35 138.25 137.30 137.95 Down .30
Mar 140.15 140.60 140.15 140.55 Down .30
May 141.80 142.20 141.80 142.20 Down .35
Jul 143.40 143.80 143.40 143.80 Down .40
Sep 144.95 145.35 144.95 145.35 Down .45
Dec 147.15 147.55 147.15 147.55 Down .45
Mar 149.40 149.85 149.40 149.85 Down .45