New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|122.40
|Down
|.25
|Jul
|119.80
|120.50
|119.35
|120.25
|Down
|.15
|Sep
|122.20
|122.70
|121.65
|122.40
|Down
|.25
|Dec
|125.45
|126.25
|125.20
|125.95
|Down
|.25
|Mar
|129.15
|129.70
|128.65
|129.35
|Down
|.30
|May
|131.15
|131.90
|130.95
|131.60
|Down
|.25
|Jul
|133.15
|133.85
|132.90
|133.55
|Down
|.25
|Sep
|134.70
|135.70
|134.70
|135.35
|Down
|.25
|Dec
|137.35
|138.25
|137.30
|137.95
|Down
|.30
|Mar
|140.15
|140.60
|140.15
|140.55
|Down
|.30
|May
|141.80
|142.20
|141.80
|142.20
|Down
|.35
|Jul
|143.40
|143.80
|143.40
|143.80
|Down
|.40
|Sep
|144.95
|145.35
|144.95
|145.35
|Down
|.45
|Dec
|147.15
|147.55
|147.15
|147.55
|Down
|.45
|Mar
|149.40
|149.85
|149.40
|149.85
|Down
|.45