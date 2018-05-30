Heat Pipe Technology Announces Launch of a New “Split Passive” HRM-V™ Line

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 29, 2018--Heat Pipe Technology (HPT) a division of MiTek ® Industries, a Berkshire Hathaway company (NYSE: BRK-A, NYSE: BRK-B ), today announced a new product offering: A “split passive” HRM-V™ with Dynamic Seasonal Offset™.

HPT’s growing line of heat pipes offers economical and reliable energy recovery from building exhaust air for preheating or precooling of ventilation air. Now, the new HRM-V™ line with Dynamic Seasonal Offset™ optimizes the energy recovery performance of HVAC systems where supply and exhaust air streams are on the same level.

The HRM-V™ line supply and exhaust sections are equipped with integral, partial-face dampers and actuators on the entering side of both air-supply and air-exhaust sections of an HVAC system. Performance enhancement of the HRM-V™ line can be achieved by tuning the dampers to direct air flow through sections of the heat pipes to create an offset effect.

The remarkable design of the HRM-V™ line optimizes energy recovery performance of HVAC systems 20% - 35% over older side-by-side (no offset) designs. Plus, in another advance for HPT, the HRM-V™ line attains equal amounts of energy recovery from both the heating and cooling sides of the HVAC system where it is installed.

AHRI Certification: HPT has acquired certification to AHRI standard 1060 for this new product and for the rest of HPT’s HRM-V™ split passive line. With the addition of the HRM-V™ product line, all of HPT’s energy recovery products are now certified to AHRI standard 1060, as well as ETL listed to UL standard 207, assuring engineers, OEMs, and end users of the performance and safety of HPT’s energy recovery products.

“HPT’s thirst for innovation is never-ending, and with this new HRM-V line we bring to market another remarkable product for energy recovery and humidity control,” explained HPT’s Mazen Awad. “Additionally, the AHRI certification of the HRM-V line adds further assurances to our trade partners that this product can be confidently specified.”

About Heat Pipe Technology

Heat Pipe Technology, a division of MiTek ®, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the innovation leader in passive energy recovery and dehumidification systems for commercial and industrial applications around the globe. Employing the very latest in passive-heat-transfer technology, Heat Pipe Technology designs and supplies the core energy recovery technologies to the world’s leading commercial air-handling equipment manufacturers. More info: www.heatpipe.com.

