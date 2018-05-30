LACI Launches Landmark Partnership to Accelerate Regional Transportation Electrification and Statewide Zero Emissions Goods Movement by 2028

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 29, 2018--An unprecedented partnership of local government leaders, utilities, regulators, and others are joining forces to reduce statewide greenhouse gas emissions and regional air pollution by accelerating zero emissions transportation by the time the world arrives for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2028, the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI) announced today. LACI sees the collaboration as a critical next step in its mission to build an inclusive green economy through cleantech innovation and market transformation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180529006088/en/

(L to R) Southern California Edison (SCE), President, Ron Nichols; Office of Mayor Eric Garcetti, City of Los Angeles, Chief Sustainability Officer, Lauren Faber O'Connor; Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP), General Manager, David H. Wright; Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI), President and CEO, Matt Petersen; Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro), Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Stephanie Wiggins; California Air Resources Board (CARB), Chair, Mary D. Nichols. (Photo: Business Wire)

The partnership will develop a 2028 Zero Emissions (ZE) Roadmap—with the first phase to be released in September 2018—which will set short-term and long-term goals for regional transportation electrification and statewide zero emissions goods movement. The process for developing the 2028 ZE Roadmap will identify needed infrastructure, market signals, and other priorities. The multi-year partnership will also include working with industry, LACI’s current portfolio companies, and disadvantaged communities on pilot projects and demonstrations as well was seeking new transportation startups, developing key markets, and helping develop a diverse workforce.

“Here in Los Angeles, we don’t wait for the future — we guide it,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. “LACI is a hub for innovations that could change the world — and it has helped Los Angeles grow into the green tech capital of America. I’m excited to work with this extraordinary group of partners who share our commitment to ease congestion and clean the air we breathe.”

“LACI is the right place to bring together all the parties we need to launch the transformation to zero emission transportation by 2028,” stated Mary D. Nichols, Chair of the California Air Resources Board (CARB). “We have ambitious goals and transportation is the linchpin of California’s climate action plan. We must focus on electrifying our cars, trucks and buses in the coming decade to be able to meet our air quality and climate goals. The Zero Emissions Roadmap will definitely help us get there.”

The initiative’s Leadership Group includes: California Air Resources Board (CARB) Chair, Mary D. Nichols; City of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti; Southern California Edison President, Ron Nichols; Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) General Manager, David H. Wright; Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) CEO, Phillip A. Washington; PG&E Senior Vice President, Steven Malnight; and chaired by LACI President and CEO, Matt Petersen.

“Transportation is the largest source of California’s GHGs and the region’s air pollution,” stated Matt Petersen, LACI President and CEO. “Through this unprecedented collaboration, we can grow our green economy by tapping into existing and emerging technologies, working with our dynamic startups at LACI, and identifying needed market signals. Together we will help combat climate change and protect the lungs of our children and seniors, especially in disadvantaged communities.”

LACI currently has 11 transportation portfolio companies providing transportation electrification, infrastructure and shared mobility solutions, including startups manufacturing electric shuttle buses, providing EV car sharing and vanpooling, developing electric aircraft, introducing traffic signal solutions, EV educational platforms and more. Along with recruiting rising stars of transportation and mobility-related startups, LACI is also committed to helping create a diverse workforce equipped with the skills to put transportation technology to work for the benefit of all our communities.

“California has some bold goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Accelerating these goals to 2028 through this group of key utility and transportation partners convened by LACI is even bolder,” said Ron Nichols, President of Southern California Edison (SCE). “To do that, we have to make a major effort on the biggest component of GHG pollution, which is transportation. What we are talking about here is innovation. This requires public, private, and government sectors to work together— bringing like-minds together to make this happen faster.”

“LACI has brought together a comprehensive multi-year partnership between LADWP, SCE and regional utilities and agencies,” said David H. Wright, LADWP General Manager. “The most exciting thing about this is it’s a win across the board. It’s a win globally, with reduced GHGs, it’s a win locally, to reduce air pollution, a win in environmental justice, a win for local jobs and green energy. Every aspect of this is a win, it’s exciting.”

“Given Metro’s commitment to electrifying our bus fleets to reduce emissions and enhance our riders' experience, we are proud to be part of this partnership convened by LACI,” stated Metro CEOPhillip A. Washington. “Whether it is through transforming our region through career opportunities in the transit industry or introducing new and exciting electric transportation projects for the County, Metro is committed to our shared goals.”

For more information on the transportation electrification partnership, please visit: www.laci.org/transportation.

About LACI

The is a private non-profit organization creating an inclusive green economy by unlocking innovation (working with startups to accelerate the commercialization of clean technologies), transforming markets (through partnerships in transportation, energy and sustainable cities) and enhancing communities (through workforce development, pilots and other programs). Founded as an economic development initiative by the City of Los Angeles and its Department of Water & Power (LADWP), LACI is recognized as one of the most innovative business incubators in the world by UBI. In the past six years, LACI has helped 73 portfolio companies raise $184M in funding, $220M in revenue, create 1,700 jobs, and deliver more than $379M in long term economic value. For more information, please visit http://laci.org and follow us on Facebook and Twitter @LACIncubator.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180529006088/en/

CONTACT: Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator

Laurie Peters, (818) 635-4101

LACI Communications Director

lpeters@LACI.org

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENERGY ALTERNATIVE ENERGY TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY TRANSPORT OTHER TRANSPORT PUBLIC TRANSPORT MANUFACTURING AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT

SOURCE: Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/29/2018 02:00 PM/DISC: 05/29/2018 02:01 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180529006088/en