RoundTower Wins VMware Americas Solution Provider Partner of the Year

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 29, 2018--RoundTower Technologies LLC, announced today that it has received the Americas VMware Partner Innovation Award for the Solution Provider category. RoundTower was recognized at the VMware Partner Leadership Summit 2018, held in Scottsdale, AZ.

From left to right - Pat Gelsinger, CEO VMware; Jenni Flinders, VP, Worldwide Channels, VMware; Keith Odom, EVP, Systems Engineering & Services, RoundTower; Frank Rauch, VP Americas Partner Organization, VMWare; and Brett Shirk, Senior VP & General Manager, Americas (Photo: Business Wire)

“We congratulate RoundTower on winning Partner Innovation Award for the Solution Provider category, and look forward to our continued collaboration and innovation,” said Frank Rauch, Vice President, Americas Partner Organization, VMware. “VMware and our partners will continue to empower organizations of all sizes with technologies that enable digital transformation.”

RoundTower combines VMware capabilities with consulting and managed services that deliver business impact to organizations. They have achieved every VMware solution competency and hold more than 150 individual certifications. RoundTower was also one of the first solution providers to offer VMware Cloud on AWS solution.

“VMware is the leading Software Defined Data Center, Digital Workspace, and Hybrid Cloud innovator,” says Keith Odom, EVP, Systems Engineering & Services, RoundTower. “Being recognized as their Solutions Provider of the Year validates RoundTower’s strategy, capabilities, and the strengths of our team.”

Recipients of an Americas VMware Partner Innovation Award were acknowledged in 14 categories for their outstanding performance and distinctive achievements during 2017.

Americas Partner of the Year Award categories included:

Cloud Provider Emerging Markets Distributor Empower the Digital Workspace Integrate Public Clouds Marketing Modernize Data Centers OEM Professional Services Regional Distributor Regional Emerging Markets Partner Solution Provider Transform Networking & Security Transformational Solution Provider Technology

About VMware Partner Leadership Summit 2018

VMware Partner Leadership Summit 2018 offered VMware partners the opportunity to engage with VMware executives and industry peers to explore business opportunities, customer use cases, solution practices, and partnering best practices. As an invitation-only event, it provided partners with resources to develop and execute comprehensive go-to-market plans. VMware Partner Leadership 2018 Summit concluded with award ceremonies recognizing outstanding achievements in the VMware partner ecosystem.

About RoundTower Technologies

RoundTower Technologies is a solution provider that delivers innovative solutions and services in the areas of data center infrastructure, converged platforms, cloud automation and orchestration, DevOps, data analytics, and cyber security. RoundTower is enabling its customers to drive positive business outcomes by becoming more agile, efficient, and secure through the use of technology.

