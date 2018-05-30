ESMARK Makes Memorial Humboldt Decals Available to Public, Free of Charge

SEWICKLEY, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 29, 2018--To commemorate those lost in the April 6, 2018, Humboldt Broncos bus accident, Esmark, Inc. today announced that it has developed and produced a decal sticker memorializing all of those impacted by the incident. Esmark has assumed all costs to produce and distribute the decals, which are available while supplies last.

The decal can be prominently displayed on hockey helmets, sticks, pucks, cars, etc. across the U.S. and Canada. The decals are now available to the public, free of charge.

“Nothing has shown the strength and depth of hockey family than the world’s response to the devastating Humboldt Broncos accident. To see people come together to support these families is truly amazing,” said James P. Bouchard, Founder & Chairman, Esmark, Inc. “With these decals, our goal is to have them prominently displayed on hockey helmets, equipment, bags, cars and simply everywhere across the U.S. and Canada, ensuring that Humboldt continues to be honored and supported.”

Esmark has sent bulk shipments of sticker decals to most major hockey organizations across the U.S. and Canada. Teams and players are encouraged to contact their associations before submitting a request online.

To request a sticker decal visit www.johnstowntomahawks.com.

Esmark represents more than 2,000 student athletes, including those affiliated with the Johnstown Tomahawks, Esmark Stars, Esmark All-Americans, Quaker Valley Hockey, FC Pittsburgh and Esmark Youth Development.

About Esmark, Inc.

Esmark, Inc. is a diversified, privately-held family company with a portfolio of industrial companies with strong roots in the steel industry. Over the years, Esmark has diversified its interests and operations into a number of businesses engaged in the industrial and commodity sectors. Esmark (a former publicly traded company on NASDAQ: ESMK) has focused on several key industries including steel services, oil and gas exploration, aviation, real estate, professional services, technology and youth sports development. The company is also an active corporate citizen in the communities it serves, having committed more than $5 million in philanthropic support a wide range of humanitarian, education, family wellness and youth sports programs in Pennsylvania, Illinois and internationally. www.esmark.com

