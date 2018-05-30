The Latest: Consultant testifies on Greitens political plans

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on allegations against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

A Republican consultant is testifying about efforts by Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to lay the groundwork for a political campaign long before Greitens officially created a fundraising committee.

Consultant Michael Hafner was testifying Tuesday before a Missouri House investigatory committee considering whether to pursue impeachment proceedings against the Republican governor.

Committee members questioned Hafner about emails he had written and received arranging meetings for Greitens with potential donors and campaign vendors in 2014. Greitens didn't formally launch a candidate exploratory committee until February 2015.

Hafner said Greitens' promotional company paid him more than $500 for political work before Greitens' political committee was formed.

State law requires candidates to form committees when they raise or spend more than $500.

___

10:45 a.m.

A judge says a secretive group supporting Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens must turn over documents subpoenaed by a legislative committee trying to determine whether to bring impeachment proceedings against the Republican governor.

The ruling Tuesday by Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem applies to an organization called A New Missouri, a social welfare nonprofit created shortly after Greitens took office in order to support his agenda.

A House investigatory committee is seeking communications and documents showing potential coordination between Greitens, his campaign committee and A New Missouri. It also is seeking documents on communications and expenditures by A New Missouri related to media advertising.

An attorney for Greitens' campaign and A New Missouri argued that the subpoena was beyond the scope of the committee's investigation.