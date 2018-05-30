Global Tethered Drones Market to Grow at 73% CAGR Through 2022 | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 29, 2018-- market research analysts forecast the to grow at a CAGR of close to 73% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

In this report, Technavio highlights the use of different types of cameras in drones for precision agriculture as one of the key emerging trends in the . In the past year, there has been an increase in the applications of traditional and tethered drones. Several farmers use drones to monitor their fields in the real time. These drones use multiple cameras to obtain clean images of crops and field. The drones use hyperspectral, multispectral, and thermal imaging cameras that offer a better vision to farmers. Efficient monitoring and data capturing through sensors help farmers manage crops, soil, irrigation, and fertilizing more effectively.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increasing need for drones for public safety and national security as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global tethered drones market:

Increasing need for drones for public safety and national security

Commercial-purpose drones or unmanned aerial systems have found applications in various sectors, such as defense, agriculture, and telecommunications. These drones are equipped with live-feed cameras, infrared cameras, radar, and heat sensors to enable effective and efficient surveillance. These drones gather information continuously and help users. However, these drones have limited flight time, which restricts their use for round-the-clock surveillance.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for , “Tethered drones allow persistent surveillance and monitoring by using a tethered charging station, which provides continuous power supply to the drones. Therefore, these drones are increasingly being used in firefighting and border security applications where continuous surveillance is necessary. For example, during forest fires, which can last for days, firefighters must continuously monitor the fire to control the same. However, the high cost of doing so by flying helicopters over the affected area has often affected the firefighting operations. In such cases, tethered drones are adopted. The growing awareness about the various usages of tethered drones is expected to drive the demand during the forecast period.”

Global tethered drones market segmentation

This market research report segments the into the following end users (defense and telecommunications) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Of the two major end users, the defense segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 64% of the market. The market share for this end user is expected to witness a massive decline of nearly 16% by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the global tethered drones market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 54%. By 2022, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth of nearly 3%.

