Reign Holdings Chairman Samir Salya Named by Forbes Middle East as One of the Top Indian Leaders in the Arab World

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 29, 2018--Reign Holdings Group Chairman, Samir Salya, has been named one of India’s top businessmen - in a major international poll.

Reign Holdings Chairman Samir Salya Named by Forbes Middle East as One of Top Indian Leaders in the Arab World (Photo: Business Wire)

The 43-year-old was chosen as one of the ‘Top 100 Indian leaders in The Arab World’ in Forbes Middle East’s annual round-up.

Mr Salya, who created multi-billion pound construction and real estate company fund, Reign Holdings, appears in the list for the 2 nd time.

The award, which is in its sixth year, recognises the huge contribution being made in the Middle Eastern region by Indian-controlled companies.

Judges ranked candidates across several key business categories; collecting information from questionnaires, annual company reports and government and industry body statistics.

They considered in detail the financial impact of Mr Samir Salya’s Reign Holdings - analysing revenues as well as the age of the business and number of employees.

A Forbes spokesman said: “The Indian community is the most populous expat community in the Gulf, and probably the most successful too.

“Indians today play a significant role in the GCC as they helm businesses that form a backbone of the regional economies. Billionaires of Indian origin, based in the Gulf, have a collective net worth of $26.4 billion.

“Having made their fortunes these top businessmen are now investing heavily, both in the region as well as in India.”

Mr Samir Salya received his award at a glittering ceremony held at Five Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE earlier this month.

He said he was ‘delighted’ to be in such esteemed company, adding: “It’s a real honour to have made the final 100 - and recognition of the great work my teams continue to do in the region and beyond.”

Reign Holdings, which began life in the UK and UAE in 1995, now delivers projects all around the world, and has invested heavily in the Dubai tourism market.

