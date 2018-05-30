Pilot Chemical Names Mike Clark as COO

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 29, 2018--Mike Clark has been named COO of Pilot Chemical Company, effective immediately. Clark most recently served as Vice President – Organics at Sasol Performance Chemicals in Houston. He will report to Pilot’s CEO and President, Pam Butcher.

Mike Clark has been named COO of Pilot Chemical Company. (Photo: Business Wire)

The announcement follows an extensive search conducted by Pilot’s Board of Directors.

“The board and I are excited to welcome Mike to the Pilot team,” said Paul Morrisroe, chairman. “We are confident that his extensive industry management experience, both here and abroad, will contribute to Pilot’s growth and success in the future.”

During his tenure at Sasol, Clark held management positions in sales and marketing, business development and strategic planning. Prior to that, he served in management roles for CONDEA Chemie (later Sasol O&S) in Germany. Clark, a native of Hamilton, Ohio, began his career with Vista Chemical Co. and holds bachelor’s degrees in zoology and marketing from Miami University.

“I am excited to join a private, family business with such a sterling reputation,” said Clark. “Pilot began with innovation, quality production and a focus on customers, and I look forward to building on that foundation.”

Clark will lead corporate operations from the company’s headquarters in Cincinnati. He will oversee the Business and Commercial; Manufacturing and Engineering; Integrated Supply Chain and Customer Service; and Environmental Health, Safety and Quality departments – with approximately 220 employees across five locations.

About Pilot Chemical Company

Pilot Chemical Company is a privately owned and independent global specialty chemical company providing high quality products and services to the disinfecting, sanitizing and cleaning; metalworking and lubricants; oil field and emulsion polymerization industries. Its proprietary core technologies involve alkylation, sulfonation, sulfation and a number of other specialty operations, including the production of biocidal quats, tertiary amine derivatives, polymers and organometallic fuel additives. Pilot, an industry leader in chemical innovation and safety, owns the most state-of-the-art continuous sulfation process in North America, is a leader in quaternary ammonium compounds, and is the world’s largest manufacturer of disulfonates. Pilot is certified under the American Chemistry Council’s Responsible Care® program. Pilot Chemical Company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. www.pilotchemical.com.

