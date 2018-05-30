Facility Management Services Market in India to Post a CAGR of 18% Through 2022 | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 29, 2018-- market research analysts forecast to post a CAGR of close to 18% during 2018-2022. The increase in outsourcing by government bodies is a key trend which is expected to impact the growth of the market.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the facility management services market in India from 2018-2022.

Public sector organizations are reluctant in outsourcing hard and soft facility management services. However, due to the need for performance-based specialist jobs, public sector organizations are adopting third-party facility management services.

In this report, Technavio researchers identify the development of SEZs and mega food parks as one of the key factors contributing to the facility management services market in India:

Development of SEZs and mega food parks

The development of SEZs and mega food parks has created an opportunity for facility management services. SEZ or special economic zones provide tax and other benefits to companies. Similarly, the development of mega food parks aims at bringing together all the stakeholders in the agriculture industry such as farmers, retailers, and food processors. This will create opportunities for vendors of facility management services.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research, “As part of its plan to develop Mega Food Parks, the government plans to develop 42 mega food parks which would comprise of collection centers, primary processing centers, central processing centers, and cold chain. The development of such large-scale infrastructure will increase the requirement for facility management services in India.”

Facility management services market in India - segmentation and analysis

This market research report segments the by end-user (IT, ITES, BPO, and BFSI; manufacturing; infrastructure; healthcare; retail; education; and government) and key regions (Mumbai and Pune, Delhi and NCR, Chennai, Hyderabad, and others).

In 2017, the IT, ITES, BPO, and BFSI held the largest share of the market accounting for more than 21% of the total revenue. This was primarily due to a widely prevalent services sector in the country coupled with prospective investments during the forecast period.

