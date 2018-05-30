Macy’s Celebrates Pride + Joy With the LGBTQ Community

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 29, 2018--This June, Macy’s (NYSE:M) celebrates national LGBTQ Pride Month with its customers, colleagues and local communities via in-store events, local Pride parade celebrations, organization sponsorships and special merchandise available at Macy’s stores nationwide and on macys.com. Pride + Joy, the company’s annual LGBTQ campaign, continues to highlight Macy’s long-standing commitment to diversity, equality, inclusion and respect for all.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180529005911/en/

“Macy's core value of acceptance is reflected in our commitment to supporting the LGBTQ community through the fostering of an inclusive culture and environment that inspires our colleagues and customers to be their authentic self, every day,” said Kristyn Doar-Page, Macy’s vice president of Diversity and Inclusion. “Through our annual Pride + Joy campaign, Macy’s joins community equality celebrations nationwide with in-store special events and support for local charity partners.”

Macy’s is committed to equality and diversity in all areas of business as evidenced by the company’s consistent achievement of a 100 percent score on the Human Rights Commission’s Corporate Equality Index, the national benchmarking tool on corporate policies and practices.

As part of this year’s Pride + Joy campaign, Macy’s will support its local colleagues at more than 20 Pride parade celebrations across the nation. This includes a platinum sponsorship and the debut of a new specially designed float at this year’s New York City Pride Parade. In addition, a host of special in-store Pride festivities will highlight the latest fashions for customers, celebrate love and equality, and help local charities reach new audiences, while featuring guest appearances by local DJs, celebrities and LGBTQ influencers.

Macy’s is supporting its colleagues at Pride Parades held in the following cities:

Phoenix – Sunday, April 8 Miami – Sunday, April 8 Guam – Saturday, June 2 Puerto Rico – Sunday, June 3 Boston, MA – Saturday, June 9 Birmingham, AL – Saturday, June 9 Los Angeles, CA – Sunday, June 10 Columbus, OH – Saturday, June 16 Houston, TX – Saturday, June 23 St. Petersburg, FL – Saturday, June 23 Cincinnati, OH – Saturday, June 23 Minneapolis, MN – Sunday, June 24 San Francisco, CA – Sunday, June 24 New York City, NY – Sunday, June 24 St. Louis, MI – Sunday, June 24 Seattle, WA – Sunday, June 24 Chicago, IL – Sunday, June 24 Lexington, KY – Saturday, June 30 San Diego, CA – Saturday, July 14 Space Coast, FL – Saturday, September 29 Orlando, FL – Saturday, October 13 Atlanta, GA – Sunday, October 14

Macy’s Pride Month special events will be held at the following stores:

Macy’s Beverly Center (Los Angeles) – Saturday, June 2, at 2 p.m. Macy’s Downtown Boston (Boston) – Wednesday, June 6, at 6 p.m. Macy’s Easton (Ohio) – Saturday, June 9, at 1 p.m. Macy’s Southdale (Minneapolis) – Saturday, June 9, at 1 p.m. Macy’s Union Square (San Francisco) – Tuesday, June 12, at 6 p.m. Macy’s Water Tower Place (Chicago) – Saturday, June 16, at 1 p.m. Macy’s Herald Square (New York City) – Tuesday, June 19 at 6 p.m. Macy’s Union Square (San Francisco) – Saturday, June 23, at 2 p.m., with Fortune Feimster Macy’s Tyrone Square (St. Petersburg) – Saturday, June 23, at 11 a.m. Macy’s Millenia Mall (Orlando) – Friday, October 12, at 7 p.m. Macy’s Lenox Square (Atlanta) – October, TBD

This year, special Pride fashions will be available at more than 500 Macy’s stores and macys.com via a collaboration with Kenneth Cole for the brand’s TIED WITH PRIDE campaign. The limited-edition capsule collection available now, supports the LGBTQ community and helps to raise awareness about organizations committed to equality. The gender-neutral collection features t-shirts, hats and socks, along with the iconic Pride KAM sneaker in black and white, each designed with proud rainbow details.

Shoppers can also wear their Pride with specially created merchandise from brands including Calvin Klein, Levi’s, 2(x)ist, American Rag and Michael Kors. Designed with attention-grabbing graphics and rainbow flag colors, all customers can purchase a variety of featured products available at select Macy’s stores and online at macys.com, including tees, tank tops, watches, accessories, undergarments, coffee mug, and more.

The Macy’s Pride campaign will also be commemorated via curated advertising and window treatments, which feature celebratory and inspiring quotes from Macy’s colleagues. For more information about Macy’s Pride + Joy campaign, visit macys.com/celebrate. The site features Macy’s Wedding & Gift Registry, which welcomes all couples, as well as Pride in-store event listings, background on Macy’s national Pride partners and more.

About Macy’s

Macy's, the largest retail brand of Macy's, Inc. delivers fashion and affordable luxury to customers at approximately 650 locations in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam, as well as to customers in the U.S. and more than 100 international destinations through its leading online store at macys.com. Via its stores, e-commerce site, mobile and social platforms, Macy's offers distinctive assortments including the most desired family of exclusive and fashion brands for him, her and home. Macy's is known for such epic events as Macy's 4th of July Fireworks and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, as well as spectacular fashion shows, culinary events, flower shows and celebrity appearances. Macy's flagship stores – including Herald Square in New York City, Union Square in San Francisco, State Street in Chicago, Dadeland in Miami and South Coast Plaza in southern California – are known internationally and are leading destinations for visitors. Building on a more than 150-year tradition, and with the collective support of customers and employees, Macy's helps strengthen communities by supporting local and national charities giving more than $52 million each year, plus 153,000 hours of volunteer service, to help make a difference in the lives of our customers.

For Macy’s media materials, including images and contacts, please visit our online pressroom at macys.com/pressroom.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180529005911/en/

CONTACT: Macy’s

Lauren Vocelle, 312-781-2972

Lauren.Vocelle@macys.com

or

Christine Olver Nealon, 646-429-5713

Christine.Olver.Nealon@macys.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK OHIO

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER CONSUMER ENTERTAINMENT LUXURY OTHER ENTERTAINMENT ONLINE RETAIL GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT HOME GOODS PHILANTHROPY TEENS RETAIL COSMETICS FASHION OTHER PHILANTHROPY SPECIALTY OTHER RETAIL CONSUMER GAY & LESBIAN

SOURCE: Macy’s

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/29/2018 12:00 PM/DISC: 05/29/2018 12:01 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180529005911/en