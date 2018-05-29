NAF and Lenovo Announce Winners in Mobile App Competition

NEW YORK & RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 29, 2018--Lenovo, a leading global technology company, together with NAF, a nonprofit organization focused on high school education, today announced the winners from NAF academies participating in the fourth annual Lenovo Scholar Network National Mobile App Development Competition.

The competition and app development program encourages greater interest among underserved high school students in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) while providing them with the high-tech skills to succeed in the 21st century. In this competition, teams of students from more than 100 NAF academies across the U.S. spent months developing mobile apps that will be of service in their classrooms and communities. The results every year are a testament to the students’ talent, innovation, and originality in applying their classroom-learning to solve a real-world issue.

This year’s final six winning apps are:

Cimarron-Memorial High School, Academy of Information Technology, Las Vegas, NV Created to save lives by preparing users for a variety of dangerous situations and working to make the world a safer place

Detroit Institute of Technology at Cody, Detroit, MI Teaches students about their bodies and makes them feel comfortable while going through puberty

Emmett J. Conrad High School, Academy of Engineering, Dallas TX Provides users with a list of health, food, and educational resources close to their current location

Cox Mill High School, Academy of Information Technology, Concord, NC Allows users to keep and track their pace throughout a run

Enloe High School, Academy of Health Sciences, Raleigh, NC Supplements Pulmonary Rehabilitation to provide a more accessible resource to those diagnosed with COPD and other respiratory diseases

Lee County High School, Academy of Engineering, Sanford, NC Helps overcome fears and challenges that come with public speaking

Mobile App Competition Fan Favorite Voting Through July 10

A panel of more than 200 judges selected the six winners. Panelists included representatives from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), members of education and tech media, Lenovo leadership, and NAF corporate partners including Intel, Moody’s and Citi, as well as NAF alumni. The winning teams will present their apps at NAF’s annual teacher development conference, NAF Next 2018, in Washington DC, July 8-11.

“Fan Favorite” voting opens will be open through July 10. The winning team will also receive state-of-the-art technology, courtesy of Lenovo. Visit the Lenovo Scholar Network site to view the top 6 and to vote.

To learn more about the Lenovo Scholar Network and follow along with students’ app creation journey, visit http://lenovoscholars.com/ or check out #LenovoScholars on social media. The 2018-19 school year will mark the fifth year of the Lenovo and NAF partnership and the Lenovo Scholar Network, with more than 6,000 students participating from NAF academies across the U.S.

Quotes:

Matt Zielinski, president Lenovo North America

“The mobile app competition is especially meaningful because the students use creative thinking to develop innovative solutions through their mobile apps to address challenges they experience in their communities. We believe that can inspire them to pursue STEM studies and careers. Lenovo is proud to support NAF, and to help introduce students nationwide to critical skills in technology that will only grow in significance in the future.”

JD Hoye, president, NAF

“Year after year, we are constantly amazed by the hard work and innovative thinking that our Lenovo Scholar Network students invest in their app creations. Not only are they sharpening their STEM skills and learning how to be leaders in their classrooms, but they are also serving their communities. Congratulations to the 2018 winning teams and all who participated and thank you to Lenovo for their continued commitment to ensure that high school students are future ready!”

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$45 billion Fortune 500 company with a vision to become the global leader in Intelligent Transformation through smart devices and infrastructure that create the best user experience. Lenovo manufactures one of the world’s widest portfolio of connected products, including smartphones (Motorola), tablets, PCs (Thinkpad, Yoga, Lenovo Legion) and workstations as well as AR/VR devices and smart home/office solutions. Lenovo’s next generation data center solutions (ThinkSystem, ThinkAgile) are creating the capacity and computing power for the connections that are changing business and society. Lenovo works to inspire the different in everyone and build a smarter future where everyone thrives. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Weibo, or visit us at http://www.lenovo.com/

About NAF

NAF, is a national network of education, business, and community leaders who work together to ensure that high school students are college, career, and future ready.

NAF works with high need communities to transform the high school experience through an educational design that includes industry-specific curricula, work-based learning experiences, and relationships with business professionals, culminating in a paid internship. NAF academies fit within and enhance school systems, allowing NAF to become an integral part of a plan for higher achievement at a low cost. NAF academies focus on one of five career themes: finance, hospitality & tourism, information technology, engineering, and health sciences. During the 2017-18 school year, over 100,000 students attended 644 NAF academies across 36 states, including DC and the US Virgin Islands. In 2017, NAF academies reported 97% of seniors graduated with 90% of graduates planning to go to college. For more information, please visit: http://naf.org/

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180529005915/en/

CONTACT: Media:

Lenovo

George Farthing, (919) 257-6242

gfarthing@lenovo.com

or

NAF

Courtney Savoia, (646) 896-3881

csavoia@naf.org

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA NEW YORK NORTH CAROLINA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: EDUCATION UNIVERSITY OTHER EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS DATA MANAGEMENT HARDWARE INTERNET SOFTWARE MOBILE/WIRELESS MANUFACTURING ENGINEERING TRAINING OTHER SCIENCE SCIENCE

SOURCE: Lenovo

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/29/2018 11:57 AM/DISC: 05/29/2018 11:57 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180529005915/en