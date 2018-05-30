Molpus Woodlands Group Announces New Vice President For Timberland Investments

JACKSON, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 29, 2018--The Molpus Woodlands Group, LLC (Molpus), a timberland management organization headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, today announced the appointment of Ashley S. Harris as the company's new Vice President-Timberland Investments. Mr. Harris will be the company’s leader directly responsible for overall sourcing of acquisitions and overseeing the closing processes.

"We look forward to adding Ashley to our team. He has worked closely with Molpus and our clients for 15 years and he is highly respected in the timberland management industry,” said Bob Lyle, President of Molpus. "Ashley’s extensive networks in the industry will be invaluable in identifying properties that we believe will meet our clients’ investment objectives."

Mr. Harris, 40, is a graduate of Mississippi State University (B.A., Banking and Finance, 2000) and the University of Mississippi School of Law (J.D., 2003). Prior to joining Molpus, he was a partner with the law firm of Adams and Reese LLP. His practice focused primarily on forestry, real estate and financing transactions. During Mr. Harris’ 15 years of practice, he represented timberland management companies in acquisitions and sales of more than 8 million acres of timberland along with timberland-related issues such as complex structuring on acquisitions and dispositions, financing of acquisitions, fiber supply agreements, natural resource opportunities (solar, wind, mineral and carbon), environmental issues and conservation easements.

“Joining the Molpus acquisitions team is a great opportunity,” Harris said. “I look forward to new and continuing relationships in the industry.”

Mr. Harris begins his new responsibilities May 29. He can be contacted directly at (251) 580-5690 or by email ataharris@molpus.com.

Molpus currently manages approximately 2.1 million acres of timberland investments in 18 states.

The Molpus Woodlands Group, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor, was founded in 1996 as a Timber Investment Management Organization (TIMO) and has a company legacy dating to 1905. Molpus is one of the oldest timber-related companies in the nation, with experience in all facets of timber management, manufacturing, and marketing. Molpus acquires, manages, and sells timberland as an investment vehicle for pension funds, college endowments, foundations, insurance companies, and high-net-worth individual investors. Molpus currently manages approximately 2 . 1 million acres of timberland investments located in eighteen states. For more information, visit . Nothing herein constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy any security with respect to any fund.

