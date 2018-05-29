Kenya charges 1st officials in sweeping corruption probe

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan authorities have charged 24 officials in what prosecutors call the first stage of investigations into a $79 million corruption scandal that has pressured President Uhuru Kenyatta to crack down on graft.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution has said 40 officials and 14 businessmen in all will be charged with corruption-related offenses related to alleged wrongdoing in the National Youth Service.

All two dozen of the officials on Tuesday denied the charges that include abuse of office and conspiracy to commit fraud.